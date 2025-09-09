Homeless encampment on Chicago's North Side cleared after fires, safety concerns

The Brief The Chicago Park District dismantled a homeless encampment in Legion Park, citing unsafe structures and repeated fires. The Chicago Fire Department responded to five fires at the site this year, and officials said limited access and no nearby hydrants put residents and first responders at risk. Signs were posted in August notifying residents, and city officials worked to connect them with shelter and housing; tents will no longer be allowed along the riverbank.



A homeless encampment on Chicago's North Side has been dismantled after repeated fires and safety risks, according to officials.

What we know:

The Chicago Park District confirmed Tuesday that the encampment at Legion Park, located at 3100 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., was cleared because of unsafe "permanent and makeshift structures."

The district said the Chicago Fire Department responded to three fires at the site this summer, bringing the total to five this year.

"The fires that have occurred in recent months have put residents and first responders at serious risk, especially given the lack of a nearby fire hydrant and the difficulty of accessing this wooded area," the district said. "These conditions endanger those living in the encampment but also violate the Park District's lease agreement for Legion Park with the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District."

Signs were posted Aug. 5 notifying residents that the site would be cleared Sept. 9. The district said it worked with the city’s Department of Family and Support Services to connect residents with shelter and long-term housing options.

All structures at the site will be removed, and tents will no longer be permitted along the riverbank.

Camping will still be allowed in other areas of Legion Park, but not in the wooded riverbank area, officials said.

"…The decision to close this encampment, and the approach we are taking, reflect that commitment and places the well-being of encampment residents at the center of our efforts," the district said.

What's next:

It remains unclear how many residents were affected by the closure.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.