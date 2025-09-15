Naperville burglary suspect released until next court date under Safe-T Act

The Brief Charges filed: Prudencio Ugaban, 54, a homeless man, is charged with six counts of burglary tied to break-ins at four Naperville businesses between July 24 and Sept. 7. Court update: He was released with conditions after a pretrial detention hearing; prosecutors say he must avoid the businesses he allegedly targeted. Next steps: Ugaban is due back in court Oct. 14; officials have not disclosed what was stolen.



A 54-year-old homeless man is facing multiple charges in connection with a string of burglaries at several Naperville businesses, prosecutors said.

What we know:

Prudencio Ugaban appeared in court Monday morning and was released under conditions following his pretrial detention hearing, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Pictured is Prudencio Ugaban, 54. (DuPage County State's Attorney)

Ugaban is charged with six counts of burglary, a Class 2 felony. The charges stem from an investigation that began Sept. 13 into a series of burglaries reported in Naperville.

Police arrested Ugaban after finding him inside a vehicle with a smashed window in the 1500 block of West Ogden Avenue, prosecutors said. He is accused of breaking into four businesses on six separate occasions between July 24 and Sept. 7.

Authorities said the burglaries occurred at the following locations:

July 24, 11:35 p.m. — Spice Mart, 1552 N. Aurora Road

July 28, 12:30 a.m. — Marathon gas station, 991 W. Ogden Ave.

Aug. 15, 2:11 a.m. — Spice Mart, 1552 N. Aurora Road

Aug. 27, 4:35 a.m. — Ogden Wine and Spirit, 1568 W. Ogden Ave.

Sept. 5, 4:59 a.m. — Bombay Chopsticks, 1568 W. Ogden Ave.

Sept. 7, 2:10 a.m. — Marathon gas station, 991 W. Ogden Ave.

Officials have not disclosed what was taken in the burglaries.

What they're saying:

"It is alleged that within a seven-week span, Mr. Ugaban broke into and burglarized four Naperville businesses on six separate occasions," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "This type of complete disregard for the rule of law will not be tolerated in DuPage County… What I find troubling however, is the fact that under the Safe-T-Act, this defendant was not eligible for detention even though he had allegedly committed six burglaries in a relatively short amount of time. This fact illustrates the need for changes to the State’s Safe-T-Act to give judges more discretion at a defendant’s First Appearance Court pre-trial detention hearing."

What's next:

Ugaban is scheduled to return to court Oct. 14.

As a condition of his release, he must stay away from Ogden Wine and Spirit, any Marathon gas station, any Bombay Chopsticks and any Spice Mart, prosecutors said.