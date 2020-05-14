Homeowner speaks out after shooting kills naked burglary suspect in Scottsdale

Police say a homeowner shot and killed a naked burglary suspect late Wednesday night in Scottsdale.

According to Scottsdale police, officers responded to a home near Alma School and Happy Valley Roads for reports of a suspect attempting to break into a home. The homeowner told police he confronted the suspect and ran him off.

At 10:53 p.m., police received a call from someone saying that an intruder had been shot at a home near Pima Road and Pinnacle Peak Drive. Officers responded to the home and found a man dead who matched the description of the suspect from the earlier attempted break-in.

Police say their investigation reveals that a 41-year-old man was working on his property when he was alerted by his family's dog to activity coming from inside his home. Armed with a shotgun, the homeowner entered his child's room and was confronted by the naked suspect, who was holding a large piece of wood.

The suspect charged at the homeowner and was shot twice.

None of the residents were injured.

Advertisement

Homeowner speaks out

On Thursday, FOX 10's Justin Lum spoke with the homeowner who allegedly shot the suspect.

For Aaron LaTowsky, his sole responsibility is protecting his wife, three kids, and their nanny, as well as the family dog, Sadie. LaTowsky says Sadie alerted him to the break-in.

“So I came inside, and I saw one of our side doors was open and she was barking down the hall towards my kids' bedrooms," said Aaron.

The rest of the family was asleep at the time. Right away, LaTowsky says he grabbed his shotgun.

"We never would have known," said Aaron's wife, Brenda LaTowsky. "We would have continued to sleep and sleep through it. so I’m just so thankful."

LaTowsky went into his daughter’s room, where he says the suspect came out with a large piece of wood, his face masked and his body naked.

"He basically was lunging at me, so it was very quick," said Aaron. "He had his hands in the air. I could see something dark or black coming at me, and again it was very, very close, so I fired almost immediately."

Two shots killed the suspect, who police believe to be an 18-to-19-year-old man.

The LaTowskys say this may have been the first break-in at their home, but they have always been prepared.

"God Bless America and the Second Amendment," said Aaron. "Glad I was able to protect my family. God bless the police for coming so quick to take care of us."