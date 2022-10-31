Homeowners on Chicago's Northwest Side can receive financial relief for unpaid property taxes

Homeowners on Chicago's Northwest Side can receive some financial relief for their unpaid property taxes.

Applications are now open for the ‘Delinquent Tax Loan’ program.

This program is offered through the Northwest Home Equity Assurance Program, which serves Jefferson Park, Irving Park, Belmont Cragin and parts of Portage Park.

Homeowners can receive up to $5,000 applied to their home tax bill.