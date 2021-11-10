Homer Glen man charged with carjacking man in Near South Side
CHICAGO - A suburban man has been charged with carjacking a person in Near South Side Tuesday.
William Nixon, 28, of Homer Glen, faces one felony count of vehicular hijacking and one felony count of receiving/possessing/selling a stolen vehicle.
At about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nixon allegedly carjacked a male victim in the 2500 block of South State Street.
He was arrested a few hours later, placed into custody, extradited and charged accordingly, police said.
No additional information was provided by police.