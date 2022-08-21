Homer Glen village trustee Nicole La Ha Zwiercan wins Mrs. America crown

A Homer Glen village trustee is the new Mrs. America.

Nicole La Ha Zwiercan won the crown Saturday night in Las Vegas, competing against 51 national contestants.

Earlier this year, FOX 32 spoke with her about her efforts to make Homer Glen more inclusive for individuals with disabilities. Zwiercan’s five-year-old daughter Ashlynn was born with cerebral palsy. Zwiercan has encouraged the village to make three public playgrounds more accessible.

She has also worked with local stores to provide special grocery carts to carry children with a physical disability.

Zwiercan will compete for Mrs. World in December, in Las Vegas,