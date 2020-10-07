Homes burglarized in Englewood

Chicago police are warning residents of a pair of burglaries reported in September in Englewood on the South Side.

In each incident someone broke into the residences and stole property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened about 4 p.m. Sept. 17 in the 5300 block of South Laflin Street and about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 800 block of West 53rd Place, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.