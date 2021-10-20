Homewood and Matteson are the finalists in battle to build Illinois' next casino

The Illinois Gaming Board named Homewood and Matteson the finalists for the state's next casino on Wednesday.

Homewood and Matteson are both suburbs south of Chicago.

Homewood's team wants to build a casino at Halsted and I-80/294. It would be built by Wind Creek LLC & Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

The Matteson casino would be at the former site of the Lincoln Mall and would be built by the Choctaw Nation.

In a statement, Matteson Village President Sheila Chalmers-Currin said: "We are excited to continue in the selection process and look forward to advocating our wonderful town as the best location for the Southland Casino."

The gaming board will hear final presentations on Oct. 28.

