Cook County crash: Casket with body inside ejected from hearse during collision with stolen car

A casket with a body inside was ejected from a funeral hearse when it was involved in a crash with a stolen car Friday morning in Homewood.

Around 8:30 a.m., Homewood police and the fire department responded to the intersection of 183rd St. and Kedzie Ave. for a report of a traffic crash.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned the collision involved a Cadillac funeral hearse and a silver Kia reported stolen out of Chicago Heights. The Kia was traveling southbound on Kedzie Ave. at a high rate of speed when it struck the hearse that was heading eastbound on 183rd St.

Village officials say a casket that contained a person's body was ejected from the hearse, and that three individuals exited the Kia and ran from the scene.

One of individuals was located and taken into custody.

The driver of the hearse was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homewood PD at 708-206-3420.