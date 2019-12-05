Homewood woman ejected from vehicle, killed in I-80 crash near Lansing

A 24-year-old woman from Homewood was killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday after she lost control of her vehicle and veered into a guardrail on I-80 near Lansing in the south suburbs.

She was driving a Chevrolet west on the expressway near Torrence Avenue about 5:45 p.m. when she lost control of her car and veered across multiple lanes and struck the right guardrail, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

Her car overturned in the roadway and then struck a Lexus, which then struck a Porsche, state police said.

The woman in the Chevrolet was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced dead on scene, state police said.

An autopsy released Thursday found the woman died of injuries from the crash, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. No other injuries were reported.