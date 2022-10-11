Homicide investigation underway after Chicago police find deceased woman on North Side
CHICAGO - A homicide investigation is underway after police found a deceased woman on Chicago's North Side.
At about 7 p.m. Monday, Chicago police officers responded to a well-being check in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw.
Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of an unidentified woman.
Area Three detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.
No additional information was released by police.