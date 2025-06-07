Homicide investigation underway after missing Illinois man found dead: police

The Brief A Kewanee man reported missing on May 27 was found dead three days later on a property west of town, authorities said. The victim, Catrelle Reed, was discovered near Highway 81 and East 2350th Street. An autopsy confirmed his death was a homicide, and Illinois State Police are investigating.



Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a man as a homicide after his body was discovered days after he was reported missing.

What we know:

Catrelle Reed was reported missing to the Kewanee Police Department on May 27, prompting an investigation with assistance from Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 East Moline Major Crimes.

Three days later, Reed was found dead on a property near the intersection of Highway 81 and East 2350th Street, just west of Kewanee.

An autopsy performed on Monday determined that Reed’s death was a homicide, authorities said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact ISP Special Agent Walt Willis at 309-948-4818 or email tips to ISP.CRIMETIPS@illinois.gov.