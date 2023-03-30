Homicide investigation underway in Gary after person found dead on front porch

A homicide investigation is underway in Gary, Indiana after a person was found dead on a front porch.

At about 1:10 p.m. Thursday, Gary police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 4400 block of Delaware Street.

When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive male, age unknown, on the front porch.

Police say this is an isolated incident and officers are cleaning and securing the residence.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

No further information was made available by police.