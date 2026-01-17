Honda Civics targeted in Hyde Park, East Hyde Park car thefts: police

The Brief Chicago police are warning of car thefts targeting Honda Civic sedans in Hyde Park and East Hyde Park. Offenders broke vehicle windows and stole steering wheel airbags in multiple January incidents. Residents are urged to stay alert, report suspicious activity, and save surveillance footage.



Chicago police are warning residents of a string of car thefts in the Hyde Park and East Hyde Park neighborhoods.

What we know:

According to police, in each incident, the offender(s) broke the window of the car in order to gain access. Then, they took the steering wheel airbag from inside the vehicle. Honda Civic sedans have been targeted.

Dates and locations:

5300 block of South Shore Dr. on Jan. 5, 2026 at 5:40 a.m. (East Hyde Park)

5100 block of South Dorchester Ave. between Jan. 14, 2026 at 8:00 P.M. and Jan. 15, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. (Hyde Park)

5300 block of South Shore Dr. between Jan. 14, 2026 at 5:30 P.M. and Jan. 15, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. (East Hyde Park)

What you can do:

Police are reminding people to pay attention to belongings left inside of vehicles, call 911 immediately, and save video surveillance if applicable.

Anyone with information should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P26-1-003.