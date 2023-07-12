Honor Flight Chicago sends over 100 veterans to Washington D.C.

More than 100 veterans are on the way to Washington D.C. for a day of honor and remembrance on Honor Flight Chicago's 109th trip.

The honor flight recognizes the bravery, determination, and patriotism of America's war vets.

The flight featured two World War II vets, eight Korean War vets, and 103 Vietnam War vets.

The veterans on Wednesday's flight represent the Air Force, Army, Marine Corps and Navy.