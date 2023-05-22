Hope Chicago's initiative shows significant increase in college enrollment

Former CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson stopped by the City Club of Chicago to talk about a new economic report on the long-lasting benefits of investment in students by way of grants and scholarships.

The nonprofit ‘Hope Chicago’ says a year after their launch in five South and West Side neighborhoods, they have seen a dramatic increase in college enrollment at those schools.

They are now at 74 percent compared to 57 percent before their launch.

The organization says providing students with tuition and living expenses makes college a more affordable reality and a more viable option for families long term.