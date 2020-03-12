Hospital in suburban Chicago offering drive-thru coronavirus testing

A suburban hospital is offering drive-thru testing for the coronavirus.

Advocate Good Shepherd in Barrington says patients can just drive up to be tested for COVID-19. The goal is to keep people in their cars in order to keep the hospital from being contaminated with the illness.

However, before being tested, patients must go through their primary care physician to coordinate with the hospital.

FILE - Clinical support technician Douglas Condie extracts viruses from swab samples so that the genetic structure of a virus can be analysed and identified in the coronavirus testing laboratory at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on Feb. 19, 2020 in Glasgow (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Expand

As of right now, 32 people in the state of Illinois are infected with the new coronavirus, including a child in Chicago.

