Hot Chicago weekend ahead with music and food events

It’s going to be a hot weekend, but if you’re willing to brave the heat, there are several events for music lovers and foodies alike that you won’t want to miss.

On Friday night, you can head over to Brookfield Zoo for some live music as part of its 90th-anniversary celebration concert series. Several animal habitats will stay open until 7 p.m. Tonight’s headliner is Barenaked Ladies, with the music starting at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, lace up your running shoes for the Big Ten 10K. Runners can expect plenty of sports fans, mascots, and a tailgate party at the finish line. The event kicks off at Museum Campus at 7 a.m.

Latin music lovers will be excited to hear that Miche Fest comes to Chicago this weekend. Along with music, you can enjoy food from local restaurants and a full carnival experience. The festival runs both Saturday and Sunday at Oakwood Beach.

If that’s not enough music for one weekend, you can stop by Woodlawn for the Chosen Few DJs Picnic and Festival at Jackson Park on Saturday. Additionally, West Fest Chicago is back, taking place on Chicago Avenue between Wood and Damen from Friday through Sunday.