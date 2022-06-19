Hot weather ahead for Chicago area, with peak heat on Tuesday
CHICAGO - Chicago residents are once again facing a hot start to the week, with temperatures in the 90s on Monday and Tuesday but cooler weather later on.
FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl said that if it's any consolation, the humidity will be slightly lower this week than it was last week.
Rain chances will be minimal at best.
- Monday: High 93, Low 72
- Tuesday: High 97, Low 75
- Wednesday: High 83, Low 66
- Thursday: High 79, Low 67
- Friday: High 86, Low 71