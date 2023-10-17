1 hospitalized after house explosion in DeKalb County

A house exploded in DeKalb County Tuesday afternoon.

The explosion occurred around 1:39 p.m. in the 5800 block of Goble Road in Earlville. Upon arrival, officials said the house was leveled.

One person was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Multiple surrounding agencies responded to the scene as the house remained on fire.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.