House under construction collapses in Wicker Park

A house that was under construction collapsed Tuesday in Wicker Park on the North Side.

The two-story building collapsed about 7:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Marion Court, Chicago fire officials said.

No one was injured, officials said, but one of the walls from the building did fall onto a home next door.

One adult was evacuated from the neighboring home, and the building department is on the scene to determine whether or not it is safe for them to stay there, officials said.