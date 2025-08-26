How to ask for a raise: Advice from a career expert

Asking for a raise can feel risky when the economy is unpredictable, but career strategist Dr. Shveta Miglani says preparation and timing make all the difference.

Miglani, author of Navigate Your Career, says employees should frame the request around business impact, not personal need. "Show the problems you’ve solved, the outcomes you’ve driven and how your role has evolved," she said.

Surprising a manager rarely works, Miglani warned. Instead, she recommends building toward the conversation with regular one-on-one updates and raising the topic six to seven weeks before performance reviews. If budgets are tight, negotiate for leadership training, expanded responsibilities or higher visibility.

Miglani discourages comparing salaries with co-workers or using outside job offers as leverage too early. For data, she suggests salary benchmarks from Glassdoor, Indeed or LinkedIn.

Though the process may take several conversations, Miglani says it’s worth it. "If you feel you deserve a raise, go for it," she said. "Know your worth. Know your value."