How to help asylum seekers in Chicago

More than 100 migrants sent by the governor of Texas have arrived in Chicago in recent days.

Many walked for days after fleeing Venezuela, Colombia, and other countries, seeking asylum in the United States.

A Chicago woman has set up a GoFundMe to help welcome the migrants.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"The mural movement is very familiar with helping asylum seekers. We have been to the San Diego border to help them. And whenever we see anybody in distress no matter where they're from, we take action to help them," said Delilah Martinez, CEO and founder of the Mural Movement.

Martinez is also accepting donations of physical items at Vault Gallery in Pilsen.