HPD: Man may lose legs after trying to stop carjacker from taking car with wife inside

Houston police say a man's legs may have to be amputated after he tried to stop a suspect from stealing a car with his wife inside.

Around 9 p.m. Monday, officers say the husband went into a gas station on Woodfair at Bissonett, while his wife stayed in the car. Police say that’s when a man jumped into the car and took off.

The husband then jumped on the hood of the car to stop him, but instead the carjacker took off speeding, authorities say.

Police believe he intentionally crashed into a minivan, which pinned the man in between the two cars.

The driver ran away and at last check has still not been found.

The husband is undergoing surgery.

His wife has minor injuries.