Huge 'A Pint for Kim' blood drive planned at Aurora Airport on Saturday

The organizers of the third annual "A Pint for Kim" blood drive in Aurora are hoping that donors give 800 pints of blood.

The blood drive is scheduled for Saturday, May 7 in at JA Air Center at Aurora's Airport in Sugar Grove.

If the blood drive brings in 800 pints, it will break Illinois' record of single-day, single location donations.

The blood drive is named after Kim Sandford, a Naperville mom who lost her battle with a rare cancer two years ago. She received more than 40 blood transfusions during her treatment. Her sisters started "A Pint for Kim" to raise awareness about blood donations.

Learn more at apintforkim.com.

