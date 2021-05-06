'A Pint for Kim': Baseball takes a back seat at Wrigley Field for mobile blood drive

Baseball took a back seat at Wrigley Field on Thursday for a more important effort.

A mobile blood drive was held at the ballpark, with people from the Cubs and Marquee Network pitching in.

It is part of a blood drive movement called, "A Pint for Kim."

The drive is named after Kim Sanford of Naperville who died last March and wanted her family to inspire blood donations in her name.

"We’re just not going to let her go quietly, like the loss is going to be there no matter what, but if we can take that and make something good out of it and save lives in her name, I think that’s really what’s keeping us going," said Kristyn Benedyk, Kim’s sister.

She was also a Cubs fan, so her husband, sons and sister got to see the Cubs World Series trophy up close as they set out to break some donation records.

"Kim, we had to promise her we were not going to sit around and cry and it was something she felt very strongly about, doing something and paying it forward," said Rob Sanford, Kim’s husband.