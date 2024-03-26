Huge jackpots up for grabs after Powerball reaches $865M, Mega Millions $1.1B

article

Lottery players will get another chance to win massive cash prizes, with the Powerball and Mega Millions skyrocketing to nearly $2 billion.

The Powerball jackpot has soared to $865 million after no one won Monday night’s drawing, continuing a winless streak dating back to Jan 1, 2024. The top prize in last night’s drawing was for an estimated $800 million.

On Tuesday night, the Mega Millions drawing is up for grabs at an estimated $1.1 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn last Friday.

RELATED: Powerball: Here are the winning numbers for the $800M jackpot

If there is a winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, it would be the fifth-largest prize in the game’s history, the lottery website notes.

A drawing for the $865 million Powerball prize happens Wednesday night, with the sole winner getting paid through an annuity, with an initial payment and then 29 annual payments. Most winners choose a cash payout, which for Wednesday night’s drawing would be an estimated $416 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, including Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball is also played in those states, and Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.









