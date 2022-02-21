Huggy Wuggy: What parents need to know about the disturbing new social media trend impacting kids

Huggy Wuggy, a popular character from an online video game, is raising concerns among some parents of elementary school aged children.

According to Parents.com – the name sounds cute and cuddly – but the character is quite the opposite.

Here's what they say you should now about the new social media trend:

What is Huggy Wuggy?

The character is an evil villain in a 2021 horror PC game called Poppy Playtime. It's a survival horror game set in an abandoned toy factory and the Huggy Wuggy character tries to hunt down the players while singing them creepy songs.

What are kids doing?

Some schools are warning parents that kids are offering classmates hugs while recreating the songs sung by the Huggy Wuggy character.

Where are kids finding Huggy Wuggy?

Parents.com says kids may have access to the game or may be able to watch the videos on YouTube or TikTok. Some parental controls may have a hard time filtering the name because it sounds so cute, they say.

What are the concerns?

Some are saying the game is upsetting for young children and can scare and upset them -- especially if they are not prepared for the horror-filled videos found online. Parents need to know what their children are watching and be available to help them answer questions about potential harmful trends online.

