Human head reportedly found in box on Chicago's West Side, investigation underway: officials

By FOX 32 News
Published  October 10, 2024 9:55pm CDT
A human head has reportedly been found on a sidewalk on the West Side.

CHICAGO - A human head was reportedly found on Chicago's West Side, prompting an investigation by law enforcement.

Chicago police were called just before 6 p.m. Thursday to the 2600 block of West Taylor Street.

A witness told officers they were on the sidewalk when they discovered a box containing the victim's remains, according to CPD.

Sources claim the box contained a human head.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed it has been notified, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as they become available.