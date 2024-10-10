Human head reportedly found in box on Chicago's West Side, investigation underway: officials

The Brief A human head was reportedly found in a box on Chicago's West Side, prompting a police investigation. The discovery was made just before 6 p.m. Thursday on the 2600 block of West Taylor Street. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has been notified, and the investigation is ongoing.



A human head was reportedly found on Chicago's West Side, prompting an investigation by law enforcement.

Chicago police were called just before 6 p.m. Thursday to the 2600 block of West Taylor Street.

A witness told officers they were on the sidewalk when they discovered a box containing the victim's remains, according to CPD.

Sources claim the box contained a human head.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed it has been notified, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as they become available.