Human head reportedly found in box on Chicago's West Side, investigation underway: officials
CHICAGO - A human head was reportedly found on Chicago's West Side, prompting an investigation by law enforcement.
Chicago police were called just before 6 p.m. Thursday to the 2600 block of West Taylor Street.
A witness told officers they were on the sidewalk when they discovered a box containing the victim's remains, according to CPD.
Sources claim the box contained a human head.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed it has been notified, and the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as they become available.