Human remains discovered in wooded area in Will County

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - The Will County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were discovered Wednesday in a heavily wooded area.

Shortly before 3 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Patterson Road in Unincorporated Joliet Township after individuals exploring the area reported finding the human remains.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators collected numerous bones, including a human skull, a femur bone and some ribs.

Due to "logical concerns," a search of the area could not be conducted at the time.

Detectives returned to the scene Thursday morning and began searching the premises. Officers along with cadaver dogs from the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office joined the search.

Members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office located additional bones and other items considered evidence.

The Will County Coroner’s Office, along with the sheriff’s office, is attempting to identify the victim and determine the length of time the remains were on the property.