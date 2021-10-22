Human remains found in DuPage County forest preserve may be connected to missing United executive

Human remains were found at a DuPage County forest preserve Friday, and it is unknown at this time if the remains are those of missing United Airlines executive Jake Cefolia.

According to DuPage Forest Preserve District Police, the remains were found by contractors working at the preserve.

The remains were found south of the youth-group campground at Waterfall Glen, and authorities said they cannot be visually identified.

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County Law Enforcement Department is leading the death investigation, however, the Elmhurst Police Department has also been notified as they had filed a missing persons report for Cefolia on Aug. 8, 2020.

Cefolia, 49, was last seen at an Elmhurst gas station on the morning of Aug. 7, 2020.

His ex-wife called 911 the following afternoon, which was the same day Cefolia's car was found at the forest preserve.

Through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, FOX 32 learned in August that investigators have searched Waterfall Glen at least 10 times since Cefolia disappeared.

The most recent search took place April 1. There have been several other searches of the Des Plaines River and the perimeter of Argonne Laboratory.

Over the last year, Investigators have been trying to determine if Cefolia voluntarily "went off the grid" or if there was foul play involved in his disappearance.