Human remains found in suitcase on Chicago’s Southwest Side, police say

Human remains were discovered inside a suitcase Friday on Chicago’s Southwest Side, prompting an investigation by police.

What we know:

Authorities found the remains of an unidentified man just before noon in the 3500 block of South Kedzie Avenue.

Further details haven't been released.

What's next:

Detectives are conducting a death investigation and autopsy results are still pending.

