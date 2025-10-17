Expand / Collapse search

Human remains found in suitcase on Chicago’s Southwest Side, police say

Published  October 17, 2025 2:19pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Human remains believed to be those of an unidentified man were found in a suitcase Friday just before noon in the 3500 block of South Kedzie Avenue, according to Chicago police.
    • Detectives have launched a death investigation, and autopsy results are pending.

CHICAGO - Human remains were discovered inside a suitcase Friday on Chicago’s Southwest Side, prompting an investigation by police.

What we know:

Authorities found the remains of an unidentified man just before noon in the 3500 block of South Kedzie Avenue.

Further details haven't been released. 

What's next:

Detectives are conducting a death investigation and autopsy results are still pending. 

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available. 

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyNewsSouth Lawndale