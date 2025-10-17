Human remains found in suitcase on Chicago’s Southwest Side, police say
CHICAGO - Human remains were discovered inside a suitcase Friday on Chicago’s Southwest Side, prompting an investigation by police.
What we know:
Authorities found the remains of an unidentified man just before noon in the 3500 block of South Kedzie Avenue.
Further details haven't been released.
What's next:
Detectives are conducting a death investigation and autopsy results are still pending.
We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.