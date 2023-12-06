Human trafficking sting nets 12 arrests in Lake County

article

A dozen men have been charged with soliciting sex after a human trafficking bust in Lake County.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group (SIG) arrested 12 men in a recent operation to suppress human trafficking.

SIG targeted customers of prostitutes online using classified advertising websites. When the Johns arrived and offered money to undercover detectives, they were arrested and transported to the Lake County Jail.

Each man was charged with solicitation of a sexual act, a Class A misdemeanor.

"It is a well-known fact that many are forced into this type of ‘sex work’ through physical force, fraud, and coercion. Many of them are victims of human trafficking. There is no doubt that if we reduce the demand for this type of activity, we reduce the need for the supply, making positive strides toward reducing human trafficking," said Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg.

The following people were arrested in the bust:

Israel G. Cisneros-Sanchez, 31, of Round Lake

Douglas M. Dockery, 36, of Arlington Heights

Ryan A. Juga, 42, of the 7100 block of Kenosha, WI

Michael P. Marciano, 43, of Round Lake

Aliaksandr Kors, 33, of Lincolnshire

Nicholas A. Huemann, 22, of McHenry

Steven D. Carr, 71, of Lake Forest

Victor Andrala, 43, of Park City

Theodore E. Pfaff, 39, of Crystal Lake

Nicholas B. Steele, 44, of Marengo

Christian Felix, 19, of Waukegan

Traian Big, 49, of Chicago

Everyone who was charged is expected to appear in court on Dec. 21.