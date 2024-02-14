Human trafficking victims rescued from Highland Park home; woman charged

article

A woman was charged after four human trafficking victims were rescued from her Highland Park home last week.

A Feb. 7th search warrant at the home of 34-year-old Gladys Ibanez Olea resulted in the rescue of the four victims: A 19-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son as well as a 22-year-old woman and her 15-year-old brother.

Last July, Olea arranged for all four to be illegally escorted into the United States from Mexico, promising safety, housing and jobs, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. She then forced the adults and the 15-year-old into getting jobs to pay off their "debt" for crossing the border, prosecutors said.

The 15-year-old boy was forced to go to work instead of attending school with Olea making him a fraudulent ID to make him appear like an adult. The victims were forced to give Olea the money they earned, however, their "debt" continued to grow.

Olea placed padlocks around the kitchen cabinets and refrigerator to control what and when the victims ate, officials said. Olea would also keep the 2-year-old from falling asleep by giving him cold baths during the day to make him sleep longer at night.

Prosecutors said Olea told the victims that their families in Mexico would be killed if they did not comply.

Highland Park police received a tip in late January that human trafficking was happening at Olea's residence in the 500 block of Onwentsia Avenue.

Highland Park police, Homeland Security Investigations and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group all assisted with the investigation.

"Human trafficking is a real problem across the United States and right here in Lake County. I am thankful these four victims were saved from their abuser and are no longer living in fear. Traffickers prey on the vulnerabilities of their victims. They exploit their victims for personal gain," Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said.

Olea was charged with eight counts of human trafficking and seven total counts of involuntary servitude, all felonies. Prosecutors said additional charges are possible.

Olea remains in custody at the Lake County Jail ahead of her court hearing Wednesday.