Humboldt Park fire leaves 56-year-old injured

A man was injured in a fire at a residence Thursday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The fire broke out after midnight in a residence in the 3600 block of West Le Moyne Street, according to Chicago police. A 56-year-old man was transported to St. Mary's Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The Office of Fire Investigation Division is looking into the cause of the fire.

No other injuries were reported and no residents were displaced, police said.



