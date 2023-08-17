Boy, 7, accidentally shoots himself on Chicago's Northwest Side: police

A 7-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Thursday.

Around 5:30 p.m., police say the child was handling a gun in the bedroom of an apartment in the 4000 block of W. North Avenue when it went off and he was struck.

The boy was shot in the left hand and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, according to police.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Two guns were recovered at the scene, police said.

Nobody is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.