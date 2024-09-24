Humboldt Park carjacking: 3 men charged in armed incident
CHICAGO - Three men have been arrested and charged in connection with an armed carjacking that took place in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.
According to police, the incident occurred on September 20, when the suspects stole a vehicle at gunpoint from a 33-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman in the 1600 block of North Kedzie Avenue.
The suspects, identified as 22-year-old Trinity Peterson, 21-year-old Anthony Jones, both of Chicago, and 20-year-old Richard Tolbert of Elgin, were taken into custody on September 23 in the 3200 block of West Wabansia Avenue. Each man faces a felony count of vehicular hijacking with a firearm.
The trio is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. No further information was immediately available.
Anthony Jones, Trinity Peterson and Richard Tolbert | CPD