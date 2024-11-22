Humboldt Park fire leaves 6 injured

Six people were injured in a fire at a Humboldt Park apartment building Friday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. at an apartment in the 4300 block of West Thomas Avenue, according to police.

Four men in their 70s suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to local hospital in good condition. Paramedics treated two women, both 74 years old, who also inhaled smoke. They were taken to area hospitals in good and serious condition.

No residents were displaced in the fire, the cause of which is under investigation.