Police searching for driver in hit-and-run crash on Chicago’s West Side

Police are searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

What we know:

Around 2:34 a.m., a black pickup truck traveling eastbound rear-ended a white sedan at a stop light in the 3300 block of West Chicago Avenue.

The truck then jumped the curb, struck a building, and the driver fled the scene on foot.

The driver of the sedan sustained minor injuries from the crash and was transported to Humboldt Park Health where he is now in good condition.

Police said no arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

The driver of the pickup truck has not been identified.