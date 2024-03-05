Humboldt Park shooting: Chicago police seek suspects

Chicago police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying multiple suspects involved in a weekend shooting that left a man seriously injured and struck an officer in his bulletproof vest.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on Sunday around 2 a.m. when officers were conducting a routine patrol in the 3800 block of West Augusta Boulevard. Gunfire struck their squad car, with a bullet penetrating the windshield and hitting an officer's bulletproof vest. Another officer sustained injuries from broken glass caused by the car window breaking.

Police report that an unknown number of perpetrators fired at a group of males walking down the street.

An 18-year-old man was discovered near Augusta Boulevard and Harding Avenue with a gunshot wound. He was subsequently transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

The officers refrained from returning fire and were both transported to an area hospital in good condition.

The suspects are described as Hispanic males dressed in dark clothing with white and black shoes.

Anyone with pertinent information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-806-9873.