Humboldt Park shooting leaves 3 wounded
CHICAGO - Two men and a teenage boy were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood, police said.
Triple shooting
The backstory:
The shooting happened around 3:26 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Crystal Street. Police said three people were outside a residence when they were shot multiple times.
A 23-year-old man was shot in the neck and groin and took himself to Norwegian Hospital before being transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
An 18-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and right arm and self-transported to St. Mary Hospital before also being moved to Stroger in critical condition.
A 16-year-old boy was shot in the armpit and initially taken to St. Mary in good condition before being transferred to Stroger, where he was listed as critical.
No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.