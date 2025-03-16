Humboldt Park shooting leaves 3 wounded

The Brief Three people were critically wounded in a shooting Sunday on Chicago’s West Side. The victims, ages 16, 18, and 23, were shot multiple times while outside a residence and later transferred to Stroger Hospital. No suspects are in custody as police investigate.



Two men and a teenage boy were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood, police said.

Triple shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 3:26 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Crystal Street. Police said three people were outside a residence when they were shot multiple times.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the neck and groin and took himself to Norwegian Hospital before being transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

An 18-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and right arm and self-transported to St. Mary Hospital before also being moved to Stroger in critical condition.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the armpit and initially taken to St. Mary in good condition before being transferred to Stroger, where he was listed as critical.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.