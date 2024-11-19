Humboldt Park shooting leaves man seriously wounded

A man was shot and seriously wounded Monday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The 30-year-old was walking outside around 11:30 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 1100 block of North Lawndale Avenue, according to police.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

Police said investigation indicated he may have been shot by someone traveling in a car.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.