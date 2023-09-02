Humboldt Park shooting leaves 2 wounded

A man is in critical condition and a second victim was wounded in a shooting on Chicago's West Side overnight Friday.

Police responded to West Beach Avenue and Homan Avenue in Humboldt Park at midnight and found two men with gunshot wounds.

A 25-year-old was rushed to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He was listed in critical condition.

While a 26-year-old was transported to St. Mary's Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

There is no one in custody, and Area Five Detectives are investigating.