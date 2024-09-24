Chicago man allegedly fired shots at man he robbed before trying to unlawfully enter woman's home

article

A Chicago man was arrested this week after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint and then trying to break into a woman's home in Humboldt Park.

Edward Coronel, 27, faces one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, one felony count of armed violence, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle and one misdemeanor count of attempted criminal trespass to a residence, police said.

On Tuesday, around 7:45 p.m., Coronel allegedly robbed a 27-year-old man at gunpoint in the 1300 block of North Springfield and then fired shots in the victim's direction.

After that, Coronel allegedly tried to unlawfully enter the home of a 46-year-old woman in the 1300 block of North Harding, police said.

Officers responded to the scene and arrested Coronel.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Friday.