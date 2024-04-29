Humboldt Park shooting: Teen wounded, 2 men critically on Chicago's West Side

Three people, including a teenager, were shot Monday afternoon on Chicago's West Side.

Around 1 p.m., police said the three male victims were near the sidewalk in the 1200 block of N. Keeler Avenue when they were struck by gunfire.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg and taken to St. Mary Hospital in good condition. A 30-year-old man was struck in the stomach and transported to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 28-year-old man was also shot in the stomach and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Nobody was reported in custody. Police noted that the victims were uncooperative with responding officers. The investigation is ongoing.