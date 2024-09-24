Taking a walk into Chicago's deep Puerto Rican history

The Brief A walking tour in Humboldt Park, led by lifelong resident Eduardo Arocho, highlights the rich Puerto Rican culture and history of the area. The 70-minute tour takes visitors through murals, sculptures, and architecture while telling the stories of the local community’s resilience and heritage. Arocho aims to educate both locals and tourists about the contributions of Chicago’s Puerto Rican community and its fight against gentrification.



A walking tour in Humboldt Park will teach even the most seasoned Chicagoan a thing or two about the Northwest Side.

Paseo Boricua Tour Company is owned and operated by lifelong resident Eduardo Arocho.

"You'll come out empowered, with a lot more knowledge," Arocho said. "You'll know that Chicago has a very unique and thriving Puerto Rican community and neighborhood that is not only trying to make positive changes for our communities but also an example for other neighborhoods in Chicago."

The six-block stretch of Division Street from flag to flag is where you'll find vibrant street art, smells and sounds similar to Puerto Rico.

Locals call the stretch "Paseo Boricua" and Arocho knows it like the back of his hand.

"How we [Puerto Ricans] got here to the City of Chicago. Through the eyes of the sculptures, the architecture like the building behind me, and over 90 murals that were created from 1980 to this year," said Arocho.

Arocho welcomes anyone with any background or age to join him for the 70-minute in-depth history lesson. He clears up misconceptions and brings influential people back to life through storytelling.

"The people who struggle long and hard. That generation before that said, 'Hey, we're not going to keep being moved by gentrification; we're going to what we call in spanish Plantando Bandera.'"

"Plantando bandera" means "planting a flag" in English.

Word about the tours is spreading fast.

Arocho sees that tourists and locals alike are willing to explore beyond what the Loop and lakeshore have to offer.

Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th) said the area is bursting with culture, and the tour showcases it.

"It gives people the ability to come and dive right into who we are as people, as a nation, and our ability to be able to contribute so well to building neighborhoods," Fuentes said.

To learn more or book a spot on the walking tour, visit their website here.