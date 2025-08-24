Chicago crime: Gunman shot, critically injured man at crash scene, police say

The Brief A gunman pulled up to a crash in Humboldt Park early Sunday morning and opened fire. He shot a 22-year-old man multiple times in the chest, police said. The victim was taken to Stronger Hospital in critical condition.



A gunman pulled up at a Northwest Side crash scene early Sunday morning and opened fire, hitting and critically injuring a 22-year-old man.

The shooting happened in the 3800 block of W. Chicago Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

The 22-year-old victim was traveling in a car when he got into a crash.

Another car, which was not involved in the crash, pulled alongside and an unknown male gunman got out and began firing shots.

He shot the victim several times in the chest, police said.

The gunman got back into the car and fled the scene.

Paramedics arrived to treat the victim and took him to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.