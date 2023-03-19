Hundreds attend Maple Syrup Festival at River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook

article

Hundreds of people attended the annual Maple Syrup Festival at River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook on Sunday.

Visitors were able to sample pure maple syrup, learn about tree tapping, watch sap evaporation and learn about the history of maple syrup production. There were also Irish dancers and a musical instrument "petting zoo."

The event has been held for more than 50 years.

River Trail is one of six nature centers operated by the Forest Preserves of Cook County.