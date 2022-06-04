Hundreds come together for day of singing, dancing at Gospel Fest

Hands were lifted and tears were shed as people in Millennium Park received a lot of inspiration Saturday from Gospel Fest.

Hundreds filled the seats at the Jay Pritzker Pavillion for this year’s festival.

One woman said, "I love Gospel Fest…the energy."

There were hands clapping and dancing. The annual event brought together gospel music lovers of all walks, many with no shame in kicking off their own praise party. This year’s lineup included top gospel music artists and was free to the public.

It was an event some folks couldn’t miss. Pastor Reginald McCracken said gospel music is a crucial part of the fabric of the church. Gospel Fest is also where many parishioners are strengthened in their faith.

"No matter how challenging situations may be as long as we have faith in God, continue to hold true to his word…He’s going to bring us through this," Pastor Anthony Spencer said.