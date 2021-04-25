Hundreds of families with pets get free food, treats, collars and leashes in Waukegan

article

Families with pets got some welcome help in Waukegan on Sunday.

The were given free dog and cat food, as well as other pet supplies like treats, collars and leashes.

The giveaway was organized by Paw Salvation, United Giving Hope and Lincoln United Methodist.

"Many families are suffering from job loss, and with COVID-19 still around, people are struggling to feed their families and pets. We want to help families feed their fur babies too," said Pastor Julie Contreras of United Giving Hope and Lincoln United Methodist.

